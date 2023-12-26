India's current account deficit narrows to 1% of GDP at $8.3 billion in July-September: RBI
The current account deficit was 3.8 per cent of GDP or $30.9 billion in July-September quarter in 2022-23, according to central bank data.
India's current account deficit (CAD) declined sharply to 1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) or $8.3 billion in the second quarter of this financial year, mainly due to lower merchandise trade deficit and growth in services exports, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, December 26.