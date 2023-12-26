India's current account deficit (CAD) declined sharply to 1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) or $8.3 billion in the second quarter of this financial year, mainly due to lower merchandise trade deficit and growth in services exports, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, December 26.

The CAD was 3.8 per cent of GDP or $30.9 billion in July-September quarter in 2022-23. CAD was $9.2 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year 2023-24.

"Underlying the lower current account deficit on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in Q2:2023-24 was the narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $61.0 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2:2022-23," said the data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the second quarter (July-September) of 2023-24.

Also Read: India remains fastest-growing major economy, Q2 GDP growth beats RBI estimates: 5 key takeaways

Merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $61 billion in the quarter, from $78.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Services exports grew by 4.2 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services, said the RBI. The net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a y-o-y basis, added the central bank.

The Indian economy grew 7.6 per cent during the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to the government's GDP data.

The rise in GDP growth was supported by government spending and robust performance in manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors. Government spending rose 12.4 per cent year-on-year in September quarter compared to 0.7 per cent contraction in the previous quarter, but private consumption growth surprisingly slowed to 3.1 per cent year-on-year from 6 per cent.

The country's balance of payments recorded a small surplus of $2.5 billion in the September quarter, compared with a deficit $30.4 billion a year ago. The surplus, however, narrowed sharply on a sequential basis from $24.4 billion in the June quarter.

India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed sharply to $20.58 billion in November from the previous month's record levels as imports of gold, petroleum and electronic goods moderated, according to latest data.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!