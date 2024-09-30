India’s current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous quarter: RBI

India's current account deficit (CAD) has widened to 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to $9.7 billion in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY25) from a surplus of one per cent in the preceding March quarter of FY24.

Merchandise imports at $176.1 billion were higher than $111 billion in exports in the first quarter of the fiscal, leaving a deficit of $65 billion compared with $56 billion in Q1FY24.

Services made up for the losses in merchandise trade and kept CAD from widening further.