India’s current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous quarter: RBI

  • India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous

Nikita Prasad
Published30 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
A file photo of the Indian currency notes. The government&#8217;s top economic adviser, Raghuram Rajan, named the record-high current account deficit as the main worry for the country. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint<br />
A file photo of the Indian currency notes. The government&#8217;s top economic adviser, Raghuram Rajan, named the record-high current account deficit as the main worry for the country. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

India's current account deficit (CAD) has widened to 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to $9.7 billion in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY25) from a surplus of one per cent in the preceding March quarter of FY24.

Merchandise imports at $176.1 billion were higher than $111 billion in exports in the first quarter of the fiscal, leaving a deficit of $65 billion compared with $56 billion in Q1FY24.

Services made up for the losses in merchandise trade and kept CAD from widening further.

"Net services receipts increased on a y-o-y basis to $39.7 billion in Q1:2024-25 from $35.1 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services and transportation services," RBI said.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous quarter: RBI

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.