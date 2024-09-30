Hello User
India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous quarter: RBI

India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous quarter: RBI

Nikita Prasad

  Nikita Prasad

A file photo of the Indian currency notes. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

India's current account deficit (CAD) has widened to 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to $9.7 billion in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY25) from a surplus of one per cent in the preceding March quarter of FY24.

Merchandise imports at $176.1 billion were higher than $111 billion in exports in the first quarter of the fiscal, leaving a deficit of $65 billion compared with $56 billion in Q1FY24.

Services made up for the losses in merchandise trade and kept CAD from widening further.

"Net services receipts increased on a y-o-y basis to $39.7 billion in Q1:2024-25 from $35.1 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services and transportation services," RBI said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
