India's current account deficit widens to $9.2 billion in June quarter on higher trade deficit: RBI Data
The current account deficit widened to $9.2 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023/24, from $1.3 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the January-March quarter.
India's current account deficit (CAD) widened in the April-June quarter, from the previous three months, largely due to a higher trade deficit, lower surplus in net services and a drop in private transfer receipts, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
