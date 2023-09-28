The current account deficit widened to $9.2 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023/24, from $1.3 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the January-March quarter.

India's current account deficit (CAD) widened in the April-June quarter, from the previous three months, largely due to a higher trade deficit, lower surplus in net services and a drop in private transfer receipts, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CAD widened to $9.2 billion, or 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), in the first quarter of fiscal 2023/24, from $1.3 billion, or 0.2 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter. The deficit was $17.9 billion, or 2.1 per cent of GDP, in the first quarter a year ago, according to RBI.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 17 economists was for a deficit of $8.9 billion, or 1 per cent of GDP, for the latest first quarter. The merchandise trade deficit widened to $56.6 billion in the quarter, from $52.6 billion in the preceding quarter, but was less than the year-ago deficit of $63.1 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $9.2 billion (-1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1 FY2024 from $1.3 billion in Q4 FY 2023 (-0.2 per cent of GDP), but trailed our forecast led by a healthier than anticipated merchandise trade balance, even as the services trade surplus and balance of secondary income were smaller than anticipated,'' said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd

‘’With the average merchandise trade deficit trending higher in Jul-Aug 2023 relative to Q1 FY2024 levels, and the recent rise in crude oil prices, ICRA estimates the CAD to widen sequentially to $19-21 billion (-2.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2 FY2024,'' added Nayar.

Overall, ICRA projects the CAD to widen to $73-75 billion (-2.1 per cent of GDP) in FY2024 from $67.0 billion (-2 per cent of GDP) in FY2023, building in an average crude oil price of $90/bbl in H2 FY2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!