India's current account widens marginally in April-June, RBI data shows

India's current account deficit widened marginally in the April-to-June quarter from a year ago on the back of higher commodity prices and a wider trade gap, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

The gap stood at $4.2 billion, or 0.5% of GDP, in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27, compared with a revised deficit of $3.4 billion, or 0.4% of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago.

In the preceding quarter, the current account had recorded a surplus of $6.5 billion.

India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $86.1 billion from $68.9 billion a year earlier, the RBI said.

The country's balance of payments recorded a deficit of $8.1 billion, compared with surplus of $4.5 billion a year earlier.