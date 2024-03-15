India's current economic boom similar to that of 2003-07? Morgan Stanley thinks so, lists 5 parallel trends
In a recent note, global brokerage house Morgan Stanley believes that the current India's economic boom closely resembles that of 2003-07. MS has also highlighted the following five characteristics, which should help investors frame their approach to India in this cycle.
