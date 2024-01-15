 India's December exports totalled $38.45 billion, while the trade deficit dropped to $19.8 billion | Mint
India's December goods imports totalled $58.25 billion, while its exports came to $38.45 billion. The country's merchandise trade deficit decreased to $19.8 billion in December 2023 from $23.14 billion in the same month the previous year.

(more to come)

Published: 15 Jan 2024, 05:38 PM IST
