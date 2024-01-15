India's December goods imports totalled $58.25 billion, while its exports came to $38.45 billion. The country's merchandise trade deficit decreased to $19.8 billion in December 2023 from $23.14 billion in the same month the previous year.

(more to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!