Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's December exports totalled $38.45 billion, while the trade deficit dropped to $19.8 billion

India's December exports totalled $38.45 billion, while the trade deficit dropped to $19.8 billion

Livemint

  • India's December exports totalled $38.45 billion, while the trade deficit dropped to $19.8 billion.

India's December exports totalled $38.45 billion, while the trade deficit dropped to $19.8 billion. bloomberg

India's December goods imports totalled $58.25 billion, while its exports came to $38.45 billion. The country's merchandise trade deficit decreased to $19.8 billion in December 2023 from $23.14 billion in the same month the previous year.

(more to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.