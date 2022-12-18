India's direct tax collection grows 26% to 13.63 lakh cr for FY23

India's direct tax collection grows 26% to ₹13.63 lakh cr for FY232 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- The net tax collection also witnessed growth this financial year. As per the latest data by the I-T department, the net collection rose by 19.81% in FY 2023
India's gross direct tax collections for the financial year 2022-23 have registered a growth of 25.90%. According to the Income Tax Department of India, the gross collection stands at ₹13,63,649 crore as of 17 December 2022. Last year, in the corresponding period it was at ₹10,83,150 crore.
India's gross direct tax collections for the financial year 2022-23 have registered a growth of 25.90%. According to the Income Tax Department of India, the gross collection stands at ₹13,63,649 crore as of 17 December 2022. Last year, in the corresponding period it was at ₹10,83,150 crore.
The gross collection of ₹13,63,649 crore includes corporation tax (CIT) at ₹7,25,036 crore and personal income tax (PIT) including STT at ₹6,35,920 crore.
The gross collection of ₹13,63,649 crore includes corporation tax (CIT) at ₹7,25,036 crore and personal income tax (PIT) including STT at ₹6,35,920 crore.
The robust tax mop-up shows the economy rebounded from pandemic lows with rise in earnings of both companies and individuals.
The robust tax mop-up shows the economy rebounded from pandemic lows with rise in earnings of both companies and individuals.
The net tax collection also witnessed growth this financial year. As per the latest data by the I-T department, the net collection rose by 19.81% in FY2022-23.
The net tax collection also witnessed growth this financial year. As per the latest data by the I-T department, the net collection rose by 19.81% in FY2022-23.
It stood at ₹11,35,754 crore compared to ₹9,47,959 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, which is about 80% of the full-year Budget target.
It stood at ₹11,35,754 crore compared to ₹9,47,959 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, which is about 80% of the full-year Budget target.
The Budget had estimated direct tax collection of ₹14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than the ₹14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.
The Budget had estimated direct tax collection of ₹14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than the ₹14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.
Refunds worth about ₹2.28 lakh crore have been issued till December 17, 2022, a growth of 68 per cent over the year-ago period.
Refunds worth about ₹2.28 lakh crore have been issued till December 17, 2022, a growth of 68 per cent over the year-ago period.
The net direct tax collection of ₹11,35,754 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹6,06,679 crore (net of refund) and personal income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹5,26,477 crore (net of refund).
The net direct tax collection of ₹11,35,754 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹6,06,679 crore (net of refund) and personal income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹5,26,477 crore (net of refund).
On the other hand, the cumulative advance tax collections for the first, second, and third quarters of the FY 2022-23 stood at ₹5,21,302 crore against advance tax collection of ₹4,62,038 crore for the corresponding period of the FY 2022, showing growth of 12.83%.
On the other hand, the cumulative advance tax collections for the first, second, and third quarters of the FY 2022-23 stood at ₹5,21,302 crore against advance tax collection of ₹4,62,038 crore for the corresponding period of the FY 2022, showing growth of 12.83%.
The advance tax collection of ₹5,21,302 crore includes CIT at ₹3,97,364 crore and PIT at ₹1,23,936 crore.
The advance tax collection of ₹5,21,302 crore includes CIT at ₹3,97,364 crore and PIT at ₹1,23,936 crore.
The CBDT further said there has been a remarkable increase in the speed of processing of income tax returns filed during the current fiscal, with almost 96.5 per cent of the duly verified ITRs having been processed till December 17.
The CBDT further said there has been a remarkable increase in the speed of processing of income tax returns filed during the current fiscal, with almost 96.5 per cent of the duly verified ITRs having been processed till December 17.
"This has resulted in faster issue of refunds with almost a 109% increase in the number of refunds issued in the current financial year," it said.
"This has resulted in faster issue of refunds with almost a 109% increase in the number of refunds issued in the current financial year," it said.
A total of 2,27,896 crore of refunds have been issued so far this year as against refunds of ₹1,35,191 crore issued during the corresponding period in the previous year.
A total of 2,27,896 crore of refunds have been issued so far this year as against refunds of ₹1,35,191 crore issued during the corresponding period in the previous year.