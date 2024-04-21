India’s direct tax collections surge 17.7% in FY 2023-24, exceeding budget estimates
Netting off direct tax collections of India for the fiscal year closing on March 31 2024 registered an impressive 17.7 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis to about ₹19.58 lakh crore. This was also more than the revised and original budget estimates, as per the latest disclosure made by the tax department, as per news agency PTI report.