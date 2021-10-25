India’s economic activity picked up 16.8% sequentially in Sept quarter: UBS

In the FY22 union budget, the central government announced a strong capex push of 2.5% of GDP, the highest since FY08. The states also expect increased capex to 3% of GDP in FY22, according to the finances of 28 states. The fiscal performance in the first five months of FY22 (April-Aug) indicates states' capex has almost doubled vs. last year and is up 12% vs. the pre-pandemic period. The centre’s capex has increased 28% YoY, in line with the budget estimates of 30%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}