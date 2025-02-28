(Adds more comments)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's economy grew by 6.2% in October-December, marginally below expectations but faster than in the previous quarter on the back of increased government and consumer spending, data released on Friday showed.

The growth in gross domestic product was slightly lower than the 6.3% expansion projected by analysts in a Reuters poll, and the central bank's estimate of 6.8%. The world's fifth-biggest economy grew 5.8% in the previous quarter.

COMMENTS

GAURA SEN GUPTA, INDIA ECONOMIST, IDFC FIRST BANK, MUMBAI

The Q3 GDP growth is "marginally better than our expectations". The pickup in growth moment reflects some improvement in listed companies profit growth with moderation in input cost.

Agriculture growth also showed a strong pickup led by robust Kharif crop output. Meanwhile, on the demand side, private consumption growth picked-up reflecting revival in rural demand.

"After incorporating Q3 FY25 GDP, we still see FY25 full-year GDP at 6.2% to 6.3%. We continue to expect a shallow rate-cut cycle from the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) with another 25bps to 50bps cut in 2025. Depreciation pressure on INR (rupee) will keep the rate-cut cycle shallow in our view."

HARRY CHAMBERS, ASSISTANT ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, LONDON

Stepping back, the big picture is that the economy is still fairly soft by India's recent standards. However, with the RBI shifting its priorities from controlling inflation to supporting growth, economic activity should begin to pick up further.

This week's reversal of the tighter bank lending restrictions introduced in late 2023, as well as the further monetary policy loosening from the "central bank that we expect, will boost household consumption and investment in particular".

MADHAVI ARORA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, MUMBAI

"Massive upward revisions to past years and quarters have made the GDP forecast exercise extremely dynamic. However, backed by the current quarterly estimates by NSO for FY25TD, the implied 4QFY25 GDP estimate appears to be a high 7.7%, a tall ask given the current macro dynamics."

JAHNAVI PRABHAKAR, ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"GVA (gross value added) growth for Q3 came in line with our expectations and GDP growth surprised positively."

However, a strong 6.5% growth for FY25 turns out to be much higher than the RBI estimation is a strong positive.

A further revival is expected in the fourth quarter, supported by consumption spending and rebound in investment cycle. Rate-cut expectations also bodes well for the growth outlook.

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

Despite the sharp upward revisions to the last two years' GDP figures, FY25 figures appear to have remained resilient, although led largely due to the upward revisions to the second quarter figures.

"We expect the FY25 GDP figure to be lower than the central statistics office's estimate by around 20-30 basis points."