India's economic growth appears to be very fragile: RBI MPC member Jayanth Varma
- The RBI MPC member expects inflation to remain high in India in fiscal 2022-23 but come down significantly in 2023-24
Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R Varma has said that the country's economic growth appears to be 'very fragile', and that monetary tightening is compressing demand.
Varma who is also a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad said that it may fall short of what India needs to meet the aspirations of its growing workforce.
"However, growth appears to be very fragile, and monetary tightening is compressing demand," Varma was quoted as saying by PTI on Sunday.
The RBI MPC member expects inflation to remain high in India in fiscal 2022-23 but come down significantly in 2023-24.
Varma went on to add that rising Equated Monthly Installment or EMI payments is raising the pressure on household budgets and dampening spending, and exports are also struggling in the face of global factors.
Because of all these factors, Varma fears that growth may fall short of what we need to meet the aspirations of our growing workforce given our demographic context and income level.
While observing that high interest rates make private capital investment more difficult, he said the Central Government is in fiscal consolidation mode, thus reducing the support to the economy from this source.
Explaining further, Varma said he sees global inflationary pressures dissipating in the months ahead as the supply shocks from the pandemic and from the Ukraine war gradually resolve themselves.
"The world is learning to live with the war," the RBI MPC member noted, adding that at the same time monetary tightening is putting growth at risk across the world.
On high inflation, he said that FY23 is a year of high inflation due to multiple supply shocks as well as the delay in monetary tightening during the second half of fiscal 2022-23.
"However, I expect inflation to come down significantly in 2023-24. I anticipate a gradual glide path that brings inflation down close to the target," he added.
The central bank has estimated the country's economic growth at 6.4 per cent for FY24. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected at 7 per cent in FY23, according to the first advance estimate of the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The Economic Survey 2022-23 placed in the Parliament last month estimated a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in real terms for the next financial year.
On the central bank hiking the short-term lending rate, the RBI MPC member opined that the balance of risks has shifted towards growth rather than inflation, and in this context, a pause is more appropriate.
While observing that rates are high enough for the MPC to wait and see how the situation evolves, Varma added, "In the unlikely event of inflation remaining stubbornly high, further rate hikes could be considered at that point of time."
The RBI which has been hiking the short-term lending rate since May 2022 has cumulatively raised the repo rate by 250 basis points. The repo rate now stands at 6.5 per cent.
With PTI inputs
