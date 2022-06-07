India's economic growth forecast cut to 7.5% for FY23, says World Bank

India's economic growth forecast cut to 7.5% for FY23, says World Bank4 min read . 07:45 PM IST
- This is the second time that the World Bank has revised its GDP growth forecast for India in the current financial year (April 2022 to March 2023)
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its FY23 economic growth forecast for India to 7.5% from 8% estimated in April, as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions taper recovery.
"In India, growth is forecast to edge down to 7.5% in the fiscal year 2022/23, with headwinds from rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions offsetting buoyancy in the recovery of services consumption from the pandemic," the World Bank said in its latest issue of the Global Economic Prospects.
This is the second time that the World Bank has revised its GDP growth forecast for India in the current financial year (April 2022 to March 2023).
Earlier in April, it had trimmed the forecast from 8.7% to 8% and now it is projected at 7.5%.
The GDP growth compares to an 8.7% expansion in the previous 2021-22 financial year.
India's economic growth, the World Bank said, will be supported by fixed investment undertaken by the private sector and by the Centre, which has introduced incentives and reforms to improve the business climate.
This forecast reflects a 1.2 percentage point downward revision of growth from the January projection, it further said.
"Growth is expected to slow further to 7.1% in 2023-24 back towards its longer-run potential," the World Bank noted.
WPI inflation at 17-yr high
India's wholesale prices accelerated at the fastest pace in at least 17 years as the ongoing Ukraine crisis and a weak rupee pushed up energy and raw material costs, raising risks for businesses that are unable to pass on costs.
Annual wholesale price inflation, a proxy for producers' prices, climbed to 15.08% in April, remaining in double-digits for the 13th month in a row.
Wholesale prices are at the highest since at least April 2005, according to Refinitiv data. Economists say WPI inflation in April was the highest since 1991, according to an earlier series.
They said that with wholesale inflation picking up along with retail inflation at 7.79% in April - an eight-year high - the RBI was likely to push for aggressive rate hikes to tame prices. Higher rates will pose a drag on economic growth as well, the economists said.
High inflation prompted the central bank to hold an unscheduled meeting to raise the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% in May and another hike is expected tomorrow.
To control spiralling prices, India had recently cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and also waived import duty on some raw materials used in the steel and plastic industry. Besides, export duty was hiked on iron ore and iron pellets.
Global rating agencies too had slashed India's growth forecast
Global rating agencies too had slashed India's economic growth forecast prior to the World Bank's action. Moody's Investors Service in May slashed the GDP projection to 8.8% for this year from 9.1% earlier, citing high inflation.
S&P Global Ratings too had cut India's growth projection for 2022-23 to 7.3%, from 7.8% earlier, on rising inflation and longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Fitch in March had cut India's growth forecast to 8.5%, from 10.3%, while IMF has lowered the projection to 8.2% from 9%.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pegged India's growth at 7.5%, while RBI in April cut the forecast to 7.2% from 7.8% amid volatile crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
As per the World Bank report, growth in India slowed in the first half of 2022 as activity was disrupted both by a spike in coronavirus infections, accompanied by more-targeted mobility restrictions and by the war in Ukraine. The recovery is facing headwinds from rising inflation.
The unemployment rate has declined to levels seen prior to Covid-19, but the labour force participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels and workers have shifted to lower-paying jobs.
In India, the focus of government spending has shifted toward infrastructure investment, labour regulations are being simplified, underperforming state-owned assets are being privatised, and the logistics sector is expected to be modernized and integrated, the bank said.
World Bank President David Malpas, in his foreword to the report, said after multiple crises, long-term prosperity will depend on returning to faster growth and a more stable, rules-based policy environment.
"There is good reason to expect that, once the war in Ukraine stops, efforts will redouble -- including by the World Bank Group -- to rebuild the Ukrainian economy and revive global growth."
Global growth is expected to slow sharply from 5.7% in 2021 to 2.9% this year. "This also reflects a nearly one-third cut to our January 2022 forecast for this year of 4.1%," Malpas added.
"The surge in energy and food prices, along with the supply and trade disruptions triggered by the war in Ukraine and the necessary interest-rate normalization now underway, account for most of the downgrade," the World Bank President further said.
With agency inputs