NEW DELHI : India's economic growth in the current financial year is resilient, which together with the recovery in China will power a 4.6% growth in Asia this fiscal, up from 3.8% in the year before, IMF said in its regional economic outlook.

Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world’s major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India, IMF said. The two largest emerging market economies of the region are expected to contribute around half of global growth this year, with the rest of Asia and Pacific contributing an additional fifth.

Asia will account for 70% of the global economic growth this year, IMF said. The agency had last month forecast a 5.9% growth for India in this fiscal.

IMF said that Asia’s domestic demand has so far remained strong despite monetary tightening, while external appetite for technology products and other exports is weakening.

"We project the region will contribute around 70% of global growth this year as its expansion accelerates to 4.6% from 3.8% in last year," the multilateral agency said, adding that China’s reopening will provide fresh momentum. That is a 0.3% upgrade from its October outlook.

"Asia’s dynamism will be driven primarily by the recovery in China and resilient growth in India, while growth in the rest of Asia is expected to bottom out in 2023, in line with other regions," IMF said.

While in China, the economy is expected to expand by 5.2% in 2023 in the wake of a strong recovery in private consumption amid rapid economic reopening, growth momentum will begin to slow in India as softening domestic demand offsets strong external services demand. Growth in India is expected to moderate slightly from 6.8% in the year ended March to 5.9% this year, IMF said.

India's official forecast for FY24 is a 6.5% expansion. Late last month, India's finance ministry had flagged the downside risks to the official forecast, arising from oil production cut by the OPEC, troubles in the financial sector in developed markets impeding cash flows and elevated risks to the monsoon rains from El Nino which could impact farm output and prices.

IMF's 5.9% growth projection for India for current fiscal made in April is a downgrade of 0.2% from its January estimate, owing to turmoil in the financial system which will in turn hurt global growth.

India's economy is expected to have grown at 7% in FY23. Officials expect cleaner balance sheets of companies and banks would aid a recovery in private investment.