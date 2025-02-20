India’s Economic Growth Set to Pick Up Pace, RBI Says

(Bloomberg) -- India’s economy has recovered its lost momentum and consumption demand may improve on the back of moderating inflation and tax relief, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin.

While rural demand will be aided by robust agriculture sector performance, urban demand is poised to recover thanks to higher disposable incomes and income tax relief announced in the budget, according to the report.

As a result of the pickup in demand and government investments, Goldman Sachs Group on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for India by 10 basis points to 6.2% for the financial year that ends in March. For the following year, it sees Asia’s third-largest economy growing at 6.3%. Despite the revision, the bank’s forecast is less optimistic than government’s estimates, which stand at a four-year-low of 6.4% for the current financial year and 6.3%-6.8% for the next fiscal.

According to the RBI report, robust monsoon-sown crop and better winter sowing, along with higher reservoir levels, “augur well for food inflation going forward.” But uncertainty in global financial markets, volatility in energy prices and adverse weather events could stoke inflation, it added.

The central bank sees average inflation at 4.2% for the year starting in April, close to its target of 4%. Economists expect the RBI to cut rate again in April, although the central bank may have limited elbow room as the rupee has come under pressure due to Donald Trump’s trade policies.

“The ‘last mile’ of disinflation may become more challenging in such an environment, potentially requiring central banks to recalibrate policies,” it said.

On liquidity in the financial system, the central bank said it announced several measures including open market operations and variable rate repo auctions to inject funds.

But the co-existence of a liquidity deficit and banks placing funds under the standing deposit facility shows that there is “skewed distribution of liquidity in the banking system,” the RBI said. There is a reluctance among some banks to lend in the uncollateralized call money market, it said.

