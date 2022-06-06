India's economic growth to be supported by fiscal spending: FM

Speaking on India's growth outlook, Sitharaman said the economic growth will continue to be supported by fiscal spending along with an investment push, imparting momentum to the economy based on the idea of growth at macro level complemented by all-inclusive welfare at micro level.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the country's growth will be driven by fiscal spending.
Sitharaman's comments come after data showed India's economic growth further slowed last quarter, hit by global supply shortages and higher input costs.
Participating virtually in the second BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the China chairmanship, Sitharaman said BRICS should continue to serve as a platform to engage in dialogues and facilitate exchange of experiences, concerns and ideas for rebuilding a sustainable and inclusive growth trajectory.
Speaking on India's growth outlook, she said the economic growth will continue to be supported by fiscal spending along with an investment push, imparting momentum to the economy based on the idea of growth at macro level complemented by all-inclusive welfare at micro level.
The government has proposed to significantly step up the public investment by raising capital expenditure by 35.4% to ₹7.5 lakh crore or 2.9% of the GDP in the current financial year.
Economic activity was poised to rebound after the lifting of pandemic restrictions when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent energy and commodity prices soaring, further strained global supply chains and hit business confidence. Surging inflation has since forced the central bank to raise interest rates by 40 basis points in May. Further increases in interest rates to tame inflation may dampen demand and slow economic activity.
Analysts said the outlook remains clouded for future growth with geopolitical uncertainties and soaring crude oil prices.
"The outlook remains clouded with uncertainties especially with escalating crude oil prices. Further, weak labor markets, limited ability on additional fiscal spends, reduced corporate margins due to rising input prices and weaker global demand remain a concern," Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank had said earl