India's economic growth to boost demand of corporates, says Fitch Ratings
India's economic growth to boost demand of corporates: Fitch Ratings
Credit rating firm Fitch Ratings, anticipates that India's robust economic growth will stimulate corporate demand. According to its latest research report, titled 'India Corporates: Sector Trends 2024,' Fitch attributes this expectation to the resilient performance of corporates in 2023, counteracting any weaknesses stemming from slowing growth in key international markets.