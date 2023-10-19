India’s economic growth to gain momentum in coming months, says RBI bulletin

India’s economic growth is expected to gain momentum in coming months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its October bulletin on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inflation is also moderating from its peak and will bolster macroeconomic fundamentals, the RBI bulletin showed.

“Growth is expected to gain momentum through the rest of the year, especially from the impetus of festival spending," the bulletin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Vegetable prices may correct even more in October and expand disposable incomes of consumers," it added.

In September,the retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.02% on the back of softer vegetable prices, but remained above the RBI's medium-term target of 4%.

The current account deficit is modest and more than financed by the foreign exchange reserves providing a strong buffer, insulating the economy from global spillovers and the slowdown in external demand, the bulletin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian rupee showed low volatility and orderly movements relative to peers despite elevated US treasury yields and a stronger dollar, it also said. “Movements in the INR are consistent with the strength of the underlying macro-fundamentals and the reassuring availability of buffers."

The RBI sold a net $3.86 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in August, data showed on Thursday.

The RBI said it purchased $500 million and sold $4.36 billion during the period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase stood at $10.07 billion as of end-August, compared with a net purchase of $19.47 billion at the end of the previous month.

The RBI bulletin said that Indian bond yields have shown remarkable stability due to the inclusion in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index, responsible government market borrowing and prudent debt and liquidity management.

“Both passive and active funds are expected to flow into Indian debt markets, but they may bring with them associated volatility which will need to be carefully and nimbly managed," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

