India's economic policy trajectory will continue regardless of Modi's win or loss, says Raghuram Rajan
Former central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan expects India's economic policies to remain consistent regardless of the election outcome. The new government is likely to continue existing initiatives and focus on improving infrastructure quality to boost economic growth.
