India’s economic policy will not make it rich

Not all of the World Bank’s prescriptions stand up to scrutiny. Improving education is a worthwhile aim, if ferociously hard. Keeping populism at bay, also on the list, is another nice but tricky proposal. The report’s fondness for South Korean industrial policy goes overboard. Yet it is surely right that much of the country’s prosperity came from stonking private investment and openness to foreign tech. Mr Modi has been unable to get investment roaring in the sectors in which he wants India to produce its own breakthroughs. The risk is that, in making a premature push, the country will in time find it harder to develop industries that rival America’s. Luckily, all is not lost. By the World Bank’s calculations, policymakers have at least three-quarters of a century to get things right.