India’s economic recovery will depend on recovery in household income, says World Bank

The World Bank said the toll of the crisis has not been equal, and the recovery so far is uneven, leaving behind the most vulnerable sections of the society—low-skilled, women, self-employed and small firms. “As labor markets continue to improve, poverty reduction is expected to slowly resume its pre-pandemic trajectory. However, employment rates are still lingering well below pre-pandemic levels despite improvements after the 2020 lockdown. As earnings of low skill workers remain well below 2019 levels, it might take longer than previously expected for India to achieve the goal of reducing extreme poverty to below 3%," it added.