India’s economic revival at likely risk from global spillovers: RBI Bulletin

The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on 8 April revised its inflation forecast to 5.7% in 2022-23, up from 4.5% earlier, assuming a normal monsoon this year and an average crude oil price of $100 per barrel. Retail inflation stood at 6.01% in January, 6.07% in February and 6.95% in March, above the MPC’s flexible target. Russia’s attack on neighbouring Ukraine and the ensuing supply chain bottlenecks have led to a rise in global commodity prices, impacting India’s inflation.