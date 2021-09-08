The Indian economy contracted 7.5% sequentially in the June quarter after adjusting for seasonality, the S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday. The rating agency, however, expects strong economic growth in the coming quarters.

“On the face of it, 20% y-o-y growth in June quarter is strong, but we have to weigh that with the very weak base we had in the same period last year. Actually, when we look at it from GDP growth in sequential terms, we did have a very significant downturn. The economy contracted 7.5% in June quarter in sequential term seasonally adjusted. Last year during the same quarter, we saw a contraction of 25% q-o-q. This time lockdowns were a little more targeted, the economy adapted a little more better to lockdown measures. At the same time, 7.5% contraction constitutes to be a very severe blow and kind of confirms what we already know," Vishrut Rana, Asia Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings said while speaking at a webinar organized by the rating agency.

Rana said looking ahead, the rating agency continues to expect fairly strong economic growth going into September and December quarters. “We expect 13% q-o-q growth in the upcoming quarter," he added.

The second pandemic has impacted households a little bit more, with balance sheet scarring in that sector, and it means permanent costs will be a little higher.

“Households are going to be repairing their balance sheets and withholding from spending in the medium run which will mean economic activitiy will remain a little bit more below trend once the recovery gets underway," S&P said.

Inflation will remain elevated and it will prevent the central bank from taking further easing measures.

Andrew Wood, director, sovereign and international public finance ratings of S&P said, given India’s weak fiscal settings and high stock of debt at around 90% of GDP, fast nominal GDP growth is going to be very important in order to prevent any further erosion of fiscal settings and to enable some degree of fiscal consolidation going forward. “Faster nominal GDP growth will help to prevent further erosion of fiscal performance and debt metrics, though these will remain weak for an extended period of time," he added.

Wood said India’s external position has strengthened in contrast to its fiscal vulnerabilities during the pandemic period. “India has been generating foreign exchange reserves at record pace. When we compare India’s external assets on a net basis against its net liabilities, we find that the country has become a net external creditor to the world which means India’s external position is very strong and this assessment is quite supportive of India’s sovereign rating despite the deterioration in fiscal position concurrently," he added.

On the future trajectory of India’s sovereign rating, Wood said the pace and scale of recovery is going to be very important. “We could raise the ratings of India if the economy exhibits a stronger recovery than we are expecting over the next 24 months such that India’s long term growth performance remains intact and its fiscal matrics dramatically improves. We can also raise the ratings if we observe a sustained and substantial improvement in RBI’s monetary policy effectiveness and credibility such that inflation is managed at a lower rate over time," he added.

On the downside, the rating agency could further downgrade its lowest investment grade rating with a stable outlook for India if the economy recovers significantly slower than what it expects from the current fiscal onwards or net general government deficits and associated accumulation of indebtedness exceeds its forecast. “This may signify weakening of India’s institutional capacity to maintain sustainable public finances," he added.

