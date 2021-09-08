India’s economy contracted 7.5% sequentially in June quarter: S&P

“On the face of it, 20% y-o-y growth in June quarter is strong, but we have to weigh that with the very weak base we had in the same period last year. Actually, when we look at it from GDP growth in sequential terms, we did have a very significant downturn. The economy contracted 7.5% in June quarter in sequential term seasonally adjusted. Last year during the same quarter, we saw a contraction of 25% q-o-q. This time lockdowns were a little more targeted, the economy adapted a little more better to lockdown measures. At the same time, 7.5% contraction constitutes to be a very severe blow and kind of confirms what we already know," Vishrut Rana, Asia Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings said while speaking at a webinar organized by the rating agency.

