Indian economy loses sheen compared to four months ago, shows Mint tracker
SummaryAs of July 2024, six of the 16 indicators tracked by Mint were in green compared to 10 four months ago. India’s economic performance has consistently deteriorated since March.
The Indian economy showed moderation in the 16-high frequency indicators tracked by Mint in July compared to their performance four months earlier. Only six indicators were above their five-year average trends, whereas three were below it. In comparison, 10 indicators were above their five-year average four months ago. However, India's economy still recorded a mild improvement from June.