India’s economy faces bumpy road in face of steep Trump tariff
Summary
Indian exports to the U.S. now face a hefty 50% tariff, jolting longstanding efforts by both Washington and New Delhi to deepen ties.
Trump said Indian imports would be hit with an extra 25% levy as punishment for buying Russian oil, on top of a 25% tariff that had been previously announced.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story