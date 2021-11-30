India’s economy hampered by weak consumer spending

The country’s unemployment rate fell to 7.75% in October from 11.84% in May, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, an independent think tank in Mumbai. The improvement in the rate masks deep issues still plaguing the country’s labor market, Mr. Kundu said. Many people who had formal jobs have been forced to cobble together informal jobs that pay far less. Some have returned to their home villages to work on farms, and others have given up on looking for work altogether.