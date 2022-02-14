India’s economy hinges on the return of workers who fled to their villages

India grew 4% in the year that ended in March 2020 and shrank by about 7.3% for the year ending in March 2021. The World Bank expects 8.3% growth in the current fiscal year. Yet even that would barely return the country to where it was before the pandemic. India grew at an average annual rate of 6.6% in the decade before Covid-19; China’s average was about 7.7% over the same period.

