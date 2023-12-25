India’s economy is emerging from the trough, finally

India has certain advantages among countries vying for a slice of the China-plus-one pie. Its market size makes it ideal for catering to domestic as well as export markets. It has the required workforce to supply local labour for large facilities. To put that into perspective, India’s labour force is smaller than that of China, but 10 times the size of Vietnam and Mexico. Foxconn had 1 million workers in China; but only 50,000 in India as of June. In other words, this geopolitical shift could open up a large number of jobs for India.