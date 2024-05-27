India's economy likely slowed to an annual 6.7% in January-March, its weakest pace in a year, finds report
India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in a year in the January-March quarter, with GDP expected to slow to 6.7% and GVA growth to 6.2%. Economists cite moderation in manufacturing, services sectors and muted agriculture contribution.
India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in a year in the January-March quarter due to weak demand, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the possibility of growth significantly surpassing their forecasts was low.