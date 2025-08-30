India's economy likely to grow 6.5% in FY26, but tariff tensions may hit outlook

India's economy is projected to expand by 6.5% in FY26, driven by steady domestic momentum, according to a report by Bank of Baroda. However, the lender cautioned that escalating concerns over ongoing tariff negotiations may pose a downside risk to the positive outlook.

This projection aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) outlook of 6.5%, which was announced during the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome on August 6, 2025.

India's Q1 economic performance The fiscal year began with a strong performance, as India's GDP accelerated to 7.8% in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, a major jump from 6.5% in the same period last year.

Bank of Baroda added that the upcoming festive season spending and a recovery in urban consumption are likely to further support growth, as per an ANI report. Expectations of another RBI rate cut and potential fiscal support could also positively influence the economic trajectory, the report added.

According to the official data, India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.8 per cent rate during the April-June quarter.

This growth was led by the following macroeconomic factors:

Supply-side growth: All-around growth was driven by the manufacturing, construction, and services sectors.

Demand-side strength: On this front, strong expansion in Private Final Consumption Expenditure at 7% and Gross Fixed Capital Formation at 7.8% underpinned performance. The share of PFCE in GDP rose to 60.3%, its highest level in 15 years for the first quarter.

Investment momentum: Central government capital expenditure saw a significant 30.1% increase in the past three years. Private investment sentiment also improved, with new investment announcements rising 3.3 times year-on-year basis in Q1. Experts cheer India's Q1 GDP growth Economists and experts have hailed India's first-quarter GDP growth figures, calling them a strong sign of economic resilience.

“India’s first quarter GDP numbers have once again surprised on the upside, with growth coming in substantially stronger than expected. At 7.8%, India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.

He further added that “on the supply side, manufacturing and construction are expanding at nearly 8%, while services are soaring above 9%—and but for the flood-induced setback to mining, the outcome would have been even stronger.”

"The recently imposed 50% US tariffs would be a key risk to India’s GDP growth as labour-intensive sectors like textiles and jewellery would be the most affected. At the same time, tepid urban consumption & employment trends and uncertain external environment could continue to weigh in on private sector capex," said Ambit Capital.

