India’s economy may have contracted 7.3% in FY21: SBI research

However, the report said the likely consequence of any upward revision in FY21 estimates is a concomitant decline in FY22 GDP estimates. “Though the impact of the second wave on the real economy was initially thought to be much limited in comparison with the first wave, our estimates now indicate that there might be nominal GDP loss of up to ₹6 lakh crore during Q1 FY22 as compared to loss of ₹11 lakh crore in Q1 FY21. Real GDP loss would be in the range of ₹4-4.5 lakh crore and hence real GDP growth would be in the range of 10% -15% (as against RBI forecast of 26.2%) during Q1FY21. However, we believe that in this wave our health crisis has overwhelmed us and hence the impact on GDP in the second wave will be more from health channel than the mobility channel. Sequential momentum of leading indicators is at all time low," it added.

