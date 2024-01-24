India's economy predicted to grow 6.9% this fiscal year: Reuters Poll
India's economy is expected to continue growing at a fast pace this year and next, driven by strong government spending. Economists predict a growth rate of 6.9% for this fiscal year, with inflation likely to subside soon.
India will remain the fastest-growing major economy this year and next, boosted by continued strong government spending, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said inflation was unlikely to surge again.
