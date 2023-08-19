India's economy is shining as a beacon of hope in these challenging times, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 August while reacting to news portal Moneycontrol's 'Bullish on India' campaign. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians." Earlier, the business portal had posted on social media that India's economy has not just withstood challenges, but thrived setting the stage for optimism. ALSO READ: India's digital transformation offers global solutions: PM Modi Under its 'Bullish on India' campaign, the website showcases India's economic resilience and growth potential in various critical sectors.

Apart from this, the website aims to analyze the key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the unparalleled potential the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown.

"With detailed analysis of macroeconomic factors such as manufacturing, demography, economy, markets and India's rising stand in the global leadership, 'Bullish on India' has been presented as a data-backed campaign that underlines India's resilient economic growth," the portal said in a separate statement.

Noting that the country is set to become the third-largest economy in the coming years, it said, "There are various adversities that have shaken economies worldwide in the past few years. However, India is standing tall, retaining its stature as the 'world's fastest-growing major economy'."

With agency inputs.