India’s economy shows mixed report card for November: Mint tracker

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of November, four of the 16 indicators were in red, six in green, and six in amber—an improvement from six months ago, but a deterioration since October. Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.