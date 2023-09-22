India's economy to grow at 6.5% real GDP for FY24: Finance Ministry2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:13 PM IST
The Monthly Economic Review for August 2023 report mentioned the estimates of national income released by the NSO show real GDP growing at 7.8 percent in Q1 of FY24.
The Union Ministry of Finance on 22 September released the Monthly Economic Review for August 2023, stating to remain comfortable with 6.5 percent real GDP growth estimate for FY24 with symmetric risks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message