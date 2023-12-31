Economy
India’s economy: Will the dream run continue this year?
Summary
- For India, 2023 was a good year, underlined by strong economic growth, impressive tax mobilization, stable rupee and surging capital markets
For India, 2023 was a good year, underlined by strong economic growth, impressive tax mobilization, stable rupee and surging capital markets. Will the economy continue on a similar path in 2024? Mint looks at factors that can aid or disrupt the dream run.
