India’s economy: Will the dream run continue this year?

Will this dream run continue in 2024?

It could. The Reserve Bank of India has pegged FY24 GDP growth at 7%. Fitch Ratings pegs 2024 growth at 6.6% to 6.8%. The factors that drove economic growth in 2023 remain. The focus on capital expenditure continues with states spending big. Consumption will increase further if rural India starts spending more. Investment by corporate India is increasing catalysed by production linked incentive schemes. Inflation seems controlled and so further interest rate hikes are unlikely. Exports are rebounding as monetary tightening has eased in developed economies as they have reined in inflation.