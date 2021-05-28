NEW DELHI: India’s electricity demand is expected to recover from May, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

This assumes importance given that energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is typically linked to overall demand in the economy.

India’s peak electricity demand has dropped due to the lockdowns imposed by several states to stem the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has claimed many lives. The electricity demand that had revived after the first wave last year has dipped again.

“With COVID cases peaking in May and announcements by certain states to open up from June, Ind-Ra expects energy demand to start recovering from June 2021," Ind-Ra said in a statement.

This projection is in sync with what the analysts are predicting for India’s toll road collections that is expected to pick up from June.

“Ind-Ra estimates the all-India energy demand would decline in May 2021 on a month-on-month basis, despite the peak summer season, and to remain below pre-pandemic levels. This is on account of the continuation of COVID 19 led restrictions put out by certain states till 31 May 2021," the statement said.

India’s peak electricity demand fell during the first wave, with commercial and industrial demand taking a hit after many factories closed. However, domestic consumption, which generates comparatively lower tariffs, went up. India registered a record high189.6GW of electricity demand in January.

“With COVID cases peaking in May and announcements by certain states to open up from June, Ind-Ra expects energy demand to start recovering from June 2021. In the first 25 days of May 2021, the all-India energy demand was 88.8 billion units (May 2020: 102.6 billion units; May 2019: 120.7 billion units)," the statement added.

Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption account for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24%.

Electricity demand projection is in sync with the expectations for the toll collections. India's toll road projects may still register low revenue growth in the current financial year, despite interstate and intrastate restrictions in place to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. While there was an improvement in passenger and commercial vehicles traffic post the first wave, vehicular road traffic has since dipped after a renewed surge in infections.

However, Indian refineries are expected to reduce crude oil imports in May due to the second wave, and its full impact will reflect in reduced crude oil imports by refineries for May, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

India is a key refining hub in Asia. The country’s largest refiner state run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd recently said its capacity utilisation, which had reached 100% in last November, has come down to 84%, as states across the country imposed lockdowns.

