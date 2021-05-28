India’s electricity demand may recover from June: India Ratings and Research

Electricity demand projection is in sync with the expectations for the toll collections. India's toll road projects may still register low revenue growth in the current financial year, despite interstate and intrastate restrictions in place to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. While there was an improvement in passenger and commercial vehicles traffic post the first wave, vehicular road traffic has since dipped after a renewed surge in infections.

