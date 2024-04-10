India's electronics, pharma, engineering goods exports beat global trade blues
Summary
- In April-February of FY24, export of drugs and pharmaceuticals rose 9.4% to $25.02 billion, driven by demand from advanced economies like the US and Europe, while iron ore exports surged 154.55% to $3.64 billion.
New Delhi: Only a handful of Indian goods such as mobile phones and drugs witnessed a rise in their annual export value during the first 11 months of FY24 in a year that saw high interest rates globally curb demand and geopolitical tensions hurt international trade.