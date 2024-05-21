India's electronics, pharma, engineering goods exports beat global trade slowdown during FY24
With WTO expecting global goods and merchandise trade to recover gradually during 2024, sectors like electronic goods, engineering goods, drugs & pharmaceuticals and iron ore, among others, which reported growth amid the downturn, are expected to drive exports during FY25.
New Delhi: Only a few Indian sectors—engineering goods, electronic goods, and drugs & pharmaceuticals products—have seen a rise in their annual export value during FY24, a year that saw high interest rates globally curb demand and geo-political conflicts increase energy prices.