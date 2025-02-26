India’s elusive private investment boom: Why animal spirits remain shackled
SummaryUncertainty and investment don’t go hand in hand. India’s GDP growth is becoming increasingly tricky to forecast, a new US regime is making investors uneasy, and inflation risks are ever-present.
In his classic book, General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, economist John Maynard Keynes suggested that investment decisions are driven more by “animal spirits" than cold calculations of risk and return. He described animal spirits as an “urge to action rather than inaction", in which entrepreneurial optimism drives risk capital.