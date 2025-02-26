India’s elusive private investment boom: Why animal spirits remain shackled

3. Uncertainty all around

An entrepreneur with plans to invest needs to be able to project future costs and demand with some level of confidence. If both are likely to change unpredictably, it's hard to estimate the return on investment. To some extent, this is the situation today: there is little incentive to invest as future outcomes are highly uncertain. Global economic conditions are in flux as US President Donald Trump upends alliances, alters existing trade relationships, and winds up established institutions. It is impossible to predict which country will be targeted next for what action.