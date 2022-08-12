India's exports rise by 2.14% to $36.27 bn in July: Govt data

India's exports rise by 2.14% to $36.27 bn in July: Govt data1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- The Merchandise export stood at $36.27 billion this July, compared to $35.51 billion in July 2021
India's exports rose by 2.14% to $36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to $30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.
India's exports rose by 2.14% to $36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to $30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.
Imports shot up by 43.61% to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed.
Imports shot up by 43.61% to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed.
The trade deficit was $10.63 billion in July 2021.
The trade deficit was $10.63 billion in July 2021.
India's overall export (merchandise and services) recorded a positive growth of 11.51% in July this year. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the exports are estimated to be $61.18 billion. Whereas the imports are estimated to be $82.22 billion-a growth of 42.90%.
India's overall export (merchandise and services) recorded a positive growth of 11.51% in July this year. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the exports are estimated to be $61.18 billion. Whereas the imports are estimated to be $82.22 billion-a growth of 42.90%.
The Merchandise export stood at $36.27 billion this July, compared to $35.51 billion in July 2021. The merchandise export witnessed a growth of 2.14%.
The Merchandise export stood at $36.27 billion this July, compared to $35.51 billion in July 2021. The merchandise export witnessed a growth of 2.14%.
On the other hand, the merchandise import saw an increase of 43.61% in July. The merchandise import in July 2022 was at $66.27, and last year it was at $46.15 billion.
On the other hand, the merchandise import saw an increase of 43.61% in July. The merchandise import in July 2022 was at $66.27, and last year it was at $46.15 billion.
According to government data, the export of non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery was $26.62 billion, registering a positive growth of 1.55%over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of $26.21 billion in July 2021.
According to government data, the export of non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery was $26.62 billion, registering a positive growth of 1.55%over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of $26.21 billion in July 2021.
The estimated value of services export for July 2022 was $24.91 billion compared to $19.36 billion last year in July. The services export saw a positive growth of 28.69%.
The estimated value of services export for July 2022 was $24.91 billion compared to $19.36 billion last year in July. The services export saw a positive growth of 28.69%.