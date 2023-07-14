Goods exports & imports plunge over 20% in June

The value of petroleum product exports plunged nearly 50% during the period, as prices of refined crude products fell.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Global commodity prices continued to ease during the month, and exports of petroleum products, gems and jewellery and engineering goods, among others, showed no sign of picking up.
Imports fell as well, declining over 21% to $53.1 billion from $64.35 billion in June 2022.
Trade balance, or the difference between imports and exports, also narrowed to $20.13 billion in June against $22.07 billion last year, data released by the commerce ministry showed on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Trade experts said imports would ease further in line with falling global commodity prices, and that domestic demand may see some correction which will also keep the import bill muted.
Current account deficit is also expected to ease in FY24, which would support the domestic currency.
India’s current account deficit had earlier narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter of FY23 to $1.3 billion owing to a moderation in trade deficit and robust services exports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s export weakness is in line with a similar slowdown in China’s exports, which contracted in June at the fastest pace since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.
On declining exports, a government official said that weak demand from western countries had led to an inventory glut that is now showing signs of easing as orders have pick up.
However, the global trade situation continues to be “challenging" due to ongoing geo-political tensions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While electronic goods bucked the trend with exports rising over 45% on- year in June, gems and jewellery slipped 35%, engineering goods exports declined 11% and leather products exports declined 11%.
On the exports front, 21 of the 30 key sectors showed negative growth in June.
These include petroleum products, plastic, ready-made garments of all textiles, engineering, chemicals, gems and jewellery, leather and marine products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A. Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that major economies including the US and China have shown a downward trend in exports.
Many of the eurozone countries also entered recession during the start of the year itself, or saw their growth slow down.
The FIEO chief said that though the decline in imports is a good sign for the country, it has also led to de-growth in key export sectors like petroleum products, gems & jewellery, and organic & inorganic chemicals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, expressed concern over signs of slowing services exports.
“Services exports have moderated to just 5.2% in Q1FY24, after increasing by 35.4% in Q1FY23. However, as services imports have moderated even more, the net services balance remains higher at $35 billion, compared with $31.1 billion the same period last year," Sabnavis said.
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is dependent on global factors. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has projected a slowdown in world trade and “that fear is coming true", he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said there is a slowdown in major economies, including the US and Europe; and inflationary pressure.
He also attributed the slowdown to the tightening of monetary policies by rich nations as it is affecting manufacturing and businesses.
Export promotion councils are expecting the demand to pick up in the coming months. “From July, there should be pick-up," the secretary said.