India’s exports decline 3.52% to $32 bn in September1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Trade deficit last month jumped to $26.72 billion compared to $ 22.47 billion in September last year
Demand slowdown in developed economies ate into India’s export growth as official numbers released late on Monday showed that India’s merchandise export slipped 3.52% year-on-year to $ 32.62 billion in September.