India's exports face shortfall of nearly $5 billion, Red Sea attacks pose fresh risks on basmati rice shipments
The world's second-largest producer of wheat, rice and sugar, India has restricted exports of these commodities to rein in rising domestic prices.
India's exports face a shortfall of about $4 billion to $5 billion this year after it clamped curbs on trade in wheat, rice and sugar, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, adding that Red Sea attacks may also hit basmati rice shipments.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message